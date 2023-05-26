Drew Barrymore Comforts Crying Audience Member On Her Talk Show

As Drew walks toward them, Olivia's friend tells Drew, "She loves you so much." To which Drew responds, "Oh, thank God it’s nothing bad," sighing with relief. "Did you see me coming up here? I was like 'Tell me where they are!' Cause I would take them down."

After a producer handed Olivia a mic, she revealed, "You’re just, like, my childhood idol. I don't want to be that person to like, cry." Drew then told her, "Oh, screw that! Be that person!" before going in for a warm embrace and sitting in her lap. "It's so funny that you'd say, 'Oh, I don't want to cry here.' I cry here all the time," Drew joked.

Over the course of the show's three seasons, Drew has become known for being extra vulnerable with her guests, sometimes crying and almost always dropping to her knees to get closer to them. Fans took to the comments section to praise Drew for the sweet interaction even one fan who was actually at the taping where it took place. "As an audience member at this filming, this really touched me," they wrote. "My friends and I were discussing how much of a different experience this show is compared to others. Drew’s vulnerability is so beautiful IRL."