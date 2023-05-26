Lil Durk Sits For 'Therapy Session' With Alicia Keys On 'Almost Healed' LP
By Tony M. Centeno
May 26, 2023
Lil Durk is on a journey to recover from all the trauma he's been through over the past few years, and he asked Alicia Keys for some therapeutic advice.
On Friday, May 26, the Chicago native released his brand-new album Almost Healed. As soon as you press play on the record, Keys' soothing voice introduces the album by highlighting everything that has negatively impacted Durk's life from the deaths of King Von and his brother DThang to all the rap beefs he's been involved with this year. Keys also appears in Durk's intense music video for "Therapy Session / Pelle Coat."
Despite all this, you continue to be a warrior, a leader in the rap industry, and the voice in your community," Keys tells Durk. "And I want you to feel completely safe in this room, nobody can hurt you. It's okay to еxpress your vulnerabilities and еmotions. This is a judgement-free zone and I encourage you to let your emotions out, and express yourself freely."
Almost Healed has 21 tracks including his sensational single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. Durk also recruits other heavy hitters like Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49 and country star Morgan Wallen to throw down on the project while the late Juice WRLD makes a posthumous appearance. Wheezy, ATL Jacob, Metro Boomin, Dr. Luke and more also contribute on the production side.
Durk's LP finally arrived two weeks after its original release date. He was supposed to drop it on May 12 but decided to push it back. The decision amused his rival YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who intentionally dropped his project Richest Opp on the same day.
Listen to Lil Durk's Almost Healed album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE