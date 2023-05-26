Lil Durk is on a journey to recover from all the trauma he's been through over the past few years, and he asked Alicia Keys for some therapeutic advice.



On Friday, May 26, the Chicago native released his brand-new album Almost Healed. As soon as you press play on the record, Keys' soothing voice introduces the album by highlighting everything that has negatively impacted Durk's life from the deaths of King Von and his brother DThang to all the rap beefs he's been involved with this year. Keys also appears in Durk's intense music video for "Therapy Session / Pelle Coat."