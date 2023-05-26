Sam Smith's 'Surprise' For Fans Derailed During UK Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Smith had to cancel his show at Manchester's AO Arena after just four songs after promising a very special show for fans. Earlier in the week, Smith took to Twitter to tease fans something special was in store for the May 24th show. "Manchester. We've got a surprise for you this evening. "Unholy" won't be the last song..." they wrote. However, some vocal issues led Smith to cut the show short, and they explained what happened in a post shared by AO Arena.

Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Smith wrote in an Instagram Story. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end."

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in hear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."

The unfortunate turn of events came just after Smith teased an upcoming collaboration with Madonna. Smith took to social media to share a brief video in which they each whisper their names rhythmically, "Sam and Madonna." As of yet, there are no further details on the project.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.