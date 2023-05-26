Sam Smith's 'Surprise' For Fans Derailed During UK Show

Sam Smith had to cancel his show at Manchester's AO Arena after just four songs after promising a very special show for fans. Earlier in the week, Smith took to Twitter to tease fans something special was in store for the May 24th show. "Manchester. We've got a surprise for you this evening. "Unholy" won't be the last song..." they wrote. However, some vocal issues led Smith to cut the show short, and they explained what happened in a post shared by AO Arena.

“Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Smith wrote in an Instagram Story. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end."