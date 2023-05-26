Sam Smith's 'Surprise' For Fans Derailed During UK Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2023
Sam Smith had to cancel his show at Manchester's AO Arena after just four songs after promising a very special show for fans. Earlier in the week, Smith took to Twitter to tease fans something special was in store for the May 24th show. "Manchester. We've got a surprise for you this evening. "Unholy" won't be the last song..." they wrote. However, some vocal issues led Smith to cut the show short, and they explained what happened in a post shared by AO Arena.
“Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Smith wrote in an Instagram Story. “Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end."
💬 @SamSmith pic.twitter.com/OiZbYGNy45— AO Arena (@AOArena) May 24, 2023
"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in hear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry x."
The unfortunate turn of events came just after Smith teased an upcoming collaboration with Madonna. Smith took to social media to share a brief video in which they each whisper their names rhythmically, "Sam and Madonna." As of yet, there are no further details on the project.