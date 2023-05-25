Sam Smith Hints At Collab With This Pop Icon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2023
Something iconic is about to happen! This week, Sam Smith took to social media to tease fans about an upcoming collaboration with the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna! In th brief video Smith shared on Twitter, they whisper their name "Sam and" before what is presumably Madonna's voice whispers her own name. The rhythmic whispering repeats for the duration of the 8-second video.
Fans took to the comments to speculate about Sam and Madonna's upcoming project. "Madonna and Sam Smith this better not be a remix," one Twitter user responded. "Unholy pt 2?" another wondered, referring to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammy-winning song. It wouldn't be too far-fetched. Madonna actually introduced the controversial duo before they hit the 2023 Grammys stage in February.
May 24, 2023
In addition to the teaser, Sam also posted another message for fans attending their GLORIA tour that read: "Manchester. We've got a surprise for you this evening. "Unholy" won't be the last song..." We can't wait to find out what surprise Smith has in store for fans.
During an interview last year, Smith told Jimmy Fallon that only pop divas can still make them fangirl. "Do you get starstruck at all in your career anymore?" Fallon asked. "I do with the pop divas," Smith revealed. "If I see Rihanna or Madonna I fall to the floor."
Smith will be bringing the GLORIA tour to North America later this summer. Check out the dates below *= with Jessie Reyez:
- 07/25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *
- 07/26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
- 07/28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena *
- 07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
- 08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
- 08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
- 08/04 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- 08/05 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
- 08/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
- 08/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
- 08/12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre *
- 08/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
- 08/16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
- 08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
- 08/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *
- 08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
- 08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
- 08/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
- 08/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
- 08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
- 08/31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
- 09/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
- 09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
- 09/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
- 09/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *