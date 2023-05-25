Sam Smith Hints At Collab With This Pop Icon

Something iconic is about to happen! This week, Sam Smith took to social media to tease fans about an upcoming collaboration with the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna! In th brief video Smith shared on Twitter, they whisper their name "Sam and" before what is presumably Madonna's voice whispers her own name. The rhythmic whispering repeats for the duration of the 8-second video.

Fans took to the comments to speculate about Sam and Madonna's upcoming project. "Madonna and Sam Smith this better not be a remix," one Twitter user responded. "Unholy pt 2?" another wondered, referring to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammy-winning song. It wouldn't be too far-fetched. Madonna actually introduced the controversial duo before they hit the 2023 Grammys stage in February.