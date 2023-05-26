Taylor Swift Reveals How Ice Spice 'Karma' Remix Came To Be
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2023
Taylor Swift's new deluxe edition of Midnights is here and it came complete with an Ice Spice remix. On Friday, May 26th, the singer released "Karma" featuring a new verse from rising rapper Ice Spice along with Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).
In the new version of the track, Ice Spice takes over the second verse starting with: "Karma is your chеck's 'boutta bounce/ Karma is the fire in your house/ And she 'boutta pop up unannounced/ And she never leavin' you alone/ Watch her put ya opps on a throne/ Got you wavin' pretty white flags, feenin' for that cash/ Thinkin' it'll save ya, now you switchin' up your behavior." But one new lyric from Ice Spice in particular really caught the attention of fans: "Karma is my bestie." It even trended on Twitter shortly after the track was released.
During a recent interview, Swift revealed how the unexpected collaboration came to be, calling it "one of the most natural things." She continued, "[Ice Spice] reached out through her team just kind of saying, "Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. We'd love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about." And I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, "Hey, would you want to do your version of 'Karma?' Do you relate to this?" And so she jumped in head first."
Swift went on to discuss the respect she has for the "Princess Diana" rapper. "Getting to know her has been so special," she said, "because I'm blown away by her. She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch. Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career. She's like my new favorite artist and I'm so honored that she's on the song."