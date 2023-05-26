Taylor Swift Reveals How Ice Spice 'Karma' Remix Came To Be

During a recent interview, Swift revealed how the unexpected collaboration came to be, calling it "one of the most natural things." She continued, "[Ice Spice] reached out through her team just kind of saying, "Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. We'd love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about." And I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, "Hey, would you want to do your version of 'Karma?' Do you relate to this?" And so she jumped in head first."

Swift went on to discuss the respect she has for the "Princess Diana" rapper. "Getting to know her has been so special," she said, "because I'm blown away by her. She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch. Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career. She's like my new favorite artist and I'm so honored that she's on the song."