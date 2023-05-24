The Midnights era isn't over yet! On Wednesday, May 24th, Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing a new remix of one of the album's cheekiest songs: "Karma." It'll also have a feature from rap sensation Ice Spice. Swift took to Instagram to share the news and reveal that the remix will be featured on a new edition of her 10th studio album dubbed Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).

Swift took to Instagram to share the exciting news and show some love to the "Princess Diana" rapper. "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Swift wrote. "So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."