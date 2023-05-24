Taylor Swift Announces New Edition Of 'Midnights' With Ice Spice & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 24, 2023
The Midnights era isn't over yet! On Wednesday, May 24th, Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing a new remix of one of the album's cheekiest songs: "Karma." It'll also have a feature from rap sensation Ice Spice. Swift took to Instagram to share the news and reveal that the remix will be featured on a new edition of her 10th studio album dubbed Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).
Swift took to Instagram to share the exciting news and show some love to the "Princess Diana" rapper. "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," Swift wrote. "So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album."
"Karma Ft. Ice Spice" isn't the only exciting addition to the album. After fans were disappointed with Lana Del Rey's sparse vocals in their collab "Snow on the Beach," Swift returned to the studio to right the wrong. "In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️," the singer wrote.
A special edition of the CD of Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) will also be available exclusively at Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour shows in East Rutherford. For the last surprise, Swift shared that, this particular version of the CD "will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!"