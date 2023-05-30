Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New 10-Minute Single, Music Video

By Logan DeLoye

May 30, 2023

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Photo: Getty Images

Foo Fighters have blessed the world with yet another single release, and you're not going to want to miss this one! The "Learn To Fly" standouts just debuted their latest single "The Teacher," standing out as a 10-minute "rock epic" off their upcoming album, But Here We Are, set to be released on June 2nd. The band also shared a music video for the single that features random colorful scenes from tour, travels, and everyday life. Grohl sings:

"You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye. You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye. Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time. You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye. Try and make good with the air that’s left. Counting every minute, living breath by breath," to signify the importance of gratitude behind each lesson learned in life, before saying "goodbye" to listeners and ending the song.

"The Teacher" is the Foo Fighters' third single release from But Here We Are, following "Rescued" and "Under You," both released within the last few weeks. As if dropping a new single week after week isn't exciting enough, the "Waiting On a War" artists just announced Josh Freese as their new drummer!

Watch the official music video for "The Teacher" on Youtube.

Foo Fighters
