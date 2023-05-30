Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New 10-Minute Single, Music Video

Foo Fighters have blessed the world with yet another single release, and you're not going to want to miss this one! The "Learn To Fly" standouts just debuted their latest single "The Teacher," standing out as a 10-minute "rock epic" off their upcoming album, But Here We Are, set to be released on June 2nd. The band also shared a music video for the single that features random colorful scenes from tour, travels, and everyday life. Grohl sings:

"You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye. You showed me how to grieve, but never showed me how to say goodbye. Every page turns, it’s a lesson learned in time. You showed me how to need, but never showed me how to say goodbye. Try and make good with the air that’s left. Counting every minute, living breath by breath," to signify the importance of gratitude behind each lesson learned in life, before saying "goodbye" to listeners and ending the song.