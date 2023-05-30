Kesha Announces 'Gag Order' Tour: See The Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 30, 2023
Kesha is bringing her bold and refreshing new album Gag Order to a city near you! On Tuesday, May 30th, the pop star announced the dates for The Gag Order Tour with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers. "Who's turning up?" Kesha asked her fans on Twitter while sharing a modest list of 20 tour dates. Fans took to the comments to beg her for more dates and many even an international tour.
The Gag Order Tour will kick off in mid-October in Dallas, Texas, before concluding in mid-November in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2nd, at 10:00 A.M. local time. Head to Keshaofficial.com/tour/ for more information and check out the full list of dates below:
- October 15th: The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
- October 16th: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX
- October 18th: Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA
- October 20th: Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL
- October 21st: The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
- October 23rd: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
- October 26th: Megacorp Pavilion - Newport, KY
- October 28th: Foxwoods Resort Casino - Ledyard, CT
- October 29th: The Anthem - Washington, DC
- October 31st: The Met - Philadelphia, PA
- November 1st: MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
- November 3rd: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
- November 6th: History - Toronto, ON
- November 7th: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI
- November 9th: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
- November 11th: The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI
- November 12th: Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN
- November 14th: Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
- November 17th: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
- November 18th: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
GAG ORDER TOUR.— kesha (@KeshaRose) May 30, 2023
WHO'S TURNING UP?
TIX ON SALE 6.2 AT 10AM LOCAL. https://t.co/j4rBERAtMl pic.twitter.com/YRcqm6av20