Kesha Announces 'Gag Order' Tour: See The Dates

Kesha is bringing her bold and refreshing new album Gag Order to a city near you! On Tuesday, May 30th, the pop star announced the dates for The Gag Order Tour with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers. "Who's turning up?" Kesha asked her fans on Twitter while sharing a modest list of 20 tour dates. Fans took to the comments to beg her for more dates and many even an international tour.

The Gag Order Tour will kick off in mid-October in Dallas, Texas, before concluding in mid-November in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2nd, at 10:00 A.M. local time. Head to Keshaofficial.com/tour/ for more information and check out the full list of dates below: