Every Kesha Single Ranked: From 'TiK ToK' To 'Fine Line'

Kesha has remained a fixture in pop culture since she burst onto the scene with her infectious party anthem "TiK ToK" in 2009. Over a decade later, Kesha has four studio albums under her belt and several top-10 singles, and now she's getting ready to drop her fifth studio album Gag Order on Friday, May 19th. Based on what we know so far, this album won't be anything like other Kesha records. Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, she's calling the music "post-pop" for lack of a better word.

The album's joint lead singles "Fine Line" and "Eat the Acid" are dark, titillating, and intoxicating. She's not holding anything back lyrically. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have," she wrote in the album's manifesto.

We can't wait to hear the new album so, in anticipation, we're exploring Kesha's discography and ranking all 20 of her singles as a lead artist. Keep scrolling to rediscover some of your favorite Kesha songs and maybe find some new favorites before Gag Order arrives. We're also aware another new single arrives on May 17th. We'll adjust our ranking after it drops!