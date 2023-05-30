Taylor Swift's Latest Eras Tour Stop Brought Out Tons Of Celebrities

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

From the get-go, Taylor Swift's takeover of East Rutherford, New Jersey, already had some more excitement surrounding it compared to previous cities on The Eras Tour. Days before her three-night run kicked off on May 26th, the singer announced a new edition of Midnights called Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and revealed a special edition of the album on CD would be available to buy exclusively at those three New Jersey shows. She also brought out rapper Ice Spice to perform their recently released remix of "Karma."

But the surprises didn't stop there! The audience at the shows was full of celebrities from athletes and best-selling authors, to musicians and legendary actors. Keep scrolling to find out who attended! Swift's massively successful Eras Tour will continue at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2nd, where OWENN will make his debut as an opener!

Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets quarterback went viral for dancing in the crowd at MetLife Stadium on May 27th.

Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne

The iconic Law & Order actress reunited with her "Bad Blood" music video co-star Cara Delevingne during one of Swift's show this weekend!

FLETCHER

The rising pop star revealed she attended the last night of Swift's shows in East Rutherford by sharing a sweet message on Twitter. "Singing “clean” with a stadium full of people at the top of your lungs in New York while deep in your feelings hits different. thank you taylor."

Lin Manuel Miranda

The Broadway icon and his wife, Vanessa, sat near fellow stars during Swift's show. "What an incredible show," he wrote on Instagram.

Molly Ringwald

The queen of '80s coming-of-age movies attended the Eras Tour with her daughter, Adele. "There are certain moments in a girl's life that are unforgettable... Thank you Taylor Swift," she wrote on her Instagram Story post of her daughter watching Swift from the crowd.

Other stars that attended include Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and best-selling author Jenny Han, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, actors Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Chloe Grace Moretz, and singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are rumored to have rekindled their romance.

