From the get-go, Taylor Swift's takeover of East Rutherford, New Jersey, already had some more excitement surrounding it compared to previous cities on The Eras Tour. Days before her three-night run kicked off on May 26th, the singer announced a new edition of Midnights called Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and revealed a special edition of the album on CD would be available to buy exclusively at those three New Jersey shows. She also brought out rapper Ice Spice to perform their recently released remix of "Karma."

But the surprises didn't stop there! The audience at the shows was full of celebrities from athletes and best-selling authors, to musicians and legendary actors. Keep scrolling to find out who attended! Swift's massively successful Eras Tour will continue at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2nd, where OWENN will make his debut as an opener!

Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets quarterback went viral for dancing in the crowd at MetLife Stadium on May 27th.