Taylor Swift's Latest Eras Tour Stop Brought Out Tons Of Celebrities
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 30, 2023
From the get-go, Taylor Swift's takeover of East Rutherford, New Jersey, already had some more excitement surrounding it compared to previous cities on The Eras Tour. Days before her three-night run kicked off on May 26th, the singer announced a new edition of Midnights called Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) and revealed a special edition of the album on CD would be available to buy exclusively at those three New Jersey shows. She also brought out rapper Ice Spice to perform their recently released remix of "Karma."
But the surprises didn't stop there! The audience at the shows was full of celebrities from athletes and best-selling authors, to musicians and legendary actors. Keep scrolling to find out who attended! Swift's massively successful Eras Tour will continue at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 2nd, where OWENN will make his debut as an opener!
Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets quarterback went viral for dancing in the crowd at MetLife Stadium on May 27th.
🚨BREAKING🚨— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2023
Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/KuFwHxtM79
Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne
The iconic Law & Order actress reunited with her "Bad Blood" music video co-star Cara Delevingne during one of Swift's show this weekend!
The rising pop star revealed she attended the last night of Swift's shows in East Rutherford by sharing a sweet message on Twitter. "Singing “clean” with a stadium full of people at the top of your lungs in New York while deep in your feelings hits different. thank you taylor."
no lies detectedhttps://t.co/dfeSyquwA0 pic.twitter.com/2KSBHeDvXV— FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) May 30, 2023
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Broadway icon and his wife, Vanessa, sat near fellow stars during Swift's show. "What an incredible show," he wrote on Instagram.
Molly Ringwald
The queen of '80s coming-of-age movies attended the Eras Tour with her daughter, Adele. "There are certain moments in a girl's life that are unforgettable... Thank you Taylor Swift," she wrote on her Instagram Story post of her daughter watching Swift from the crowd.
Other stars that attended include Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and best-selling author Jenny Han, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, actors Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Chloe Grace Moretz, and singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are rumored to have rekindled their romance.
Gal Gadot at The Eras Tour, May 27, 2023 🎤🥹❤️#TaylorSwift #GalGadot#TheErasTour #Swifties pic.twitter.com/pAPWJ0YJpM— Pia S. (@photog_pia_s) May 28, 2023
not this being my view right now what #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NOYZyiKcLB— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 26, 2023
CAMILA AND SHAWN JUST WALKED BY ME TO THE TENT #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/l33G4zNhKQ— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 26, 2023
📸 Gordon Ramsey has been spotted at the Metlife Night 3 show tonight! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2juhJ8RPYF— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 28, 2023
📝 | Celebs that attended #EastRuthTSTheErasTour (1/2):— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 30, 2023
— Bradley Cooper
— Ben Platt
— Gal Gadot
— Shawn Mendes
— Camila Cabello
— Cara Delevigne
— Chloe Grace Moretz
— Gordon Ramsay
— Ben Stiller
— Paul Rudd
— Lola Tung
— Jenny Han
— Lin-Manuel Miranda
— Suki Waterhouse pic.twitter.com/aFAluwcTuj