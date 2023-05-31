Expert Warns You Should Never Take A Cold Shower On A Hot Day

On a hot and humid day, aside from an iced beverage or a cool breeze, few things are more refreshing than a cold shower, but it turns out that those cold showers may be causing more harm than good.

An expert told The Mirror that during a heatwave, you should actually take a hot bath to cool down. They explained, "Taking a cold shower or bath can actually be counterproductive as when our body is submerged in extremely cold conditions it tries to regulate our core temperature. This means you could actually feel hotter than you did before you tried to cool down." They went on to say, "By taking a hot bath we are able to drop our body temperature as it stimulates our body's thermoregulatory system. This increases the circulation of blood throughout our body and results in the removal of body heat and therefore a decreased body temperature."