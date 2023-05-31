Texas Spot Among The 15 Best Weekend Beach Getaways In The US

It's time for a weekend getaway, and you've earned it! What better way to kick off a fun weekend than by taking a trip to the beach to soak up the sun with your favorite people? And not just any beach, but the best beach for weekend getaways in the entire state. This beach is known for its relaxing vibes, surrounding beauty, and convenient location among other desirable vacation qualities.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best beach for a weekend getaway in Texas is Galveston.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best beach for a weekend getaway in the entire state:

"Just an hour from Houston, this Gulf Coast destination is the place to go when you need a nearby beach vacation. Galveston has attractions the whole family will love, like Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Pleasure Pier, the Galveston Naval Museum, and more. There are several beaches to choose from, too, like the popular East Beach or the Galveston Island State Park. At the end of the day, you can enjoy the gulf-front views from your room at the Grand Galvez or take a ghost tour to learn about the area's history."

