WATCH: Rider Jumps Out Of Disneyland Ride During Panic Attack In California

Disneyland's Splash Mountain closed on Wednesday, May 31st, after 34 years in operation, but not before something very unexpected occurred with one of the riders. According to KTLA, the rider was strapped into one of the ride's log carts when all of a sudden, they got out and started to walk along the platform to the nearest exit stairs. Video footage shared by a fellow rider shows the unidentified park-goer exiting the ride as others remain strapped in and very confused.

In the video, the rider can be heard saying, “I can’t. I’m seriously having a panic attack,” before walking down the stairs.

Taking the place of Splash Mountain will be the reimagined “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure," set to open in 2024. Disney Park Blogs detailed the ride to include never-before-seen features!