DeAndre Hopkins Interested In Familiar Team, 'Gauging' Options: Report

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly interested in a possible return to the Houston Texans while "gauging multiple teams," a source with knowledge of the situation told the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena.

"DeAndre Hopkins is interested in re-joining the Texans, per source," Kubena tweeted on Thursday (June 1). "Hopkins was officially released by the Cardinals Tuesday. It's a new regime, an emerging team that needs a WR. Questions are: Do they have the cap space? Do they spend the money?"

Hopkins, 30, spent his first seven seasons with the Texans after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Clemson standout was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Houston, before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.