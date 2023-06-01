DeAndre Hopkins Interested In Familiar Team, 'Gauging' Options: Report
By Jason Hall
June 1, 2023
Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly interested in a possible return to the Houston Texans while "gauging multiple teams," a source with knowledge of the situation told the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena.
"DeAndre Hopkins is interested in re-joining the Texans, per source," Kubena tweeted on Thursday (June 1). "Hopkins was officially released by the Cardinals Tuesday. It's a new regime, an emerging team that needs a WR. Questions are: Do they have the cap space? Do they spend the money?"
Hopkins, 30, spent his first seven seasons with the Texans after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Clemson standout was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Houston, before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last Friday (May 26) amid an offseason of uncertainty. Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly the expected favorites to sign Hopkins.
Fowler, who appeared on First Take Monday (May 29), described the two teams' pursuit of Hopkins as an "arms race," though acknowledged that neither franchise is "overly concerned" about landing the former All-Pro receiver, as it would be more of a luxury move than addressing a position need. Hopkins would also likely be prioritizing playing with one of the league's best quarterbacks in either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, rather than take the most money offered, in a scenario in which he signs with Buffalo or Kansas City.
Hopkins served a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season and recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during nine games. The former Clemson standout recorded 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns during his first nine NFL seasons.