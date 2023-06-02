Boosie Badazz Speaks On Near-Death Experience After His Recent Arrest

"I had gotten arrest but I wanna give a shout out to San Diego police bruh," Boosie said. "I was having a sugar attack when I got arrested. Bad bro. I was leaving the video shoot 'cause my sugar was dropping. I had my insulin but I can't take it once it's dropping. I gotta eat or get some sugar. On the way there, we got pulled over and my s**t was dropping so bad bruh. I almost died."



Luckily, one of the police officers used to be a paramedic and was able to help get the Louisiana native the sugar he needed to survive. Boosie was grateful to the officer for helping him out. It's a drastic change from how he felt at a show following his release from jail. Boosie had led the crowd in a chant that dissed his arresting officers. However, he seems to feel completely different about the situation.



The conversation between Boosie and The Breakfast Club continued with discussions surrounding his upcoming joint album with T.I., his daughter coming out as a lesbian and other interesting topics. Watch the entire interview below.