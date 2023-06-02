Boosie Badazz Speaks On Near-Death Experience After His Recent Arrest
By Tony M. Centeno
June 2, 2023
Boosie Badazz had his fans in an uproar when he got arrested last month in California, but the police who arrested him actually helped him when he needed it the most.
During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Friday, June 2, Boosie told the crew what happened after he was placed in handcuffs following his time at a music video shoot in San Diego. He recalled that he had to leave the shoot because his sugar was dropping. While he was driving to get something sugary to eat, the police pulled him over. After he told the cops the situation, one officer was able to help him.
🚨 The good Brotha #Boosie ( @BOOSIEOFFICIAL ) shares a some of the story behind his arrest in #sandiego but @cthagod & @djenvy just couldn’t help themselves 🤣! Full interview on @youtube 📺 now !— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) June 2, 2023
.
Follow @breakfastclubam 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hzbVpTiU51
"I had gotten arrest but I wanna give a shout out to San Diego police bruh," Boosie said. "I was having a sugar attack when I got arrested. Bad bro. I was leaving the video shoot 'cause my sugar was dropping. I had my insulin but I can't take it once it's dropping. I gotta eat or get some sugar. On the way there, we got pulled over and my s**t was dropping so bad bruh. I almost died."
Luckily, one of the police officers used to be a paramedic and was able to help get the Louisiana native the sugar he needed to survive. Boosie was grateful to the officer for helping him out. It's a drastic change from how he felt at a show following his release from jail. Boosie had led the crowd in a chant that dissed his arresting officers. However, he seems to feel completely different about the situation.
The conversation between Boosie and The Breakfast Club continued with discussions surrounding his upcoming joint album with T.I., his daughter coming out as a lesbian and other interesting topics. Watch the entire interview below.