Foo Fighters Release Highly-Anticipated New Album

The wait is finally over. Foo Fighters have officially released their new album, But Here We Are, and it is everything we could have hoped for. The "Best Of You" stars have built excitement for the album week after week for the last few months with single releases and exclusive show announcements. The highly-anticipated album features a few previously released singles including title track, "But Here We Are," "Under You," "Rescued," and their latest release, "The Teacher," standing out as a 10-minute epic accompanied by an exclusive music video.

Songs from the album that the world is hearing for the first time include, "The Glass," "Rest" "Hearing Voices," "Show Me How," and "Nothing At All." This project is the band's first album to be released after the death of their late, great drummer and friend Taylor Hawkins who passed away in March of 2022.