Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Release New EP

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2023

USO 75th Anniversary Armed Forces Gala & Gold Medal Dinner
Photo: Getty Images North America

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are back with a new EP, and you're not going to want to miss this! Mindsets features six singles including previously released track "If You're Blue," "Whiskey Goes Good," "Shooting Into Space," "Rear View Mirror," "Before The Dawn," and "(Make The Music Go) Boom." Each track stands out to describe life approaches through various mindsets and stages.

Just one week before the exclusive release, Jett took to Instagram to announce a ticket giveaway opportunity for fans willing to tag the band in videos using the "If You're Blue" audio.

"GIVEAWAY: 1 week ‘til we release ‘Mindsets’ - Follow us on @spotify & tag us in videos using audio from “If You’re Blue” for a chance to win tickets to our summer tour with @bryanadams in a city near you plus some special merch! We can’t wait to see what you post."

The "I Hate Myself For Loving You" artists will be hitting the road with Bryan Adams this summer as part of the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with stops in Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, Uncasville, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Detroit, Michigan, Cleveland, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, Duluth, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, Sugar Land, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, St. Paul, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and more. The tour will kick off on in Baltimore on June 6th!

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
