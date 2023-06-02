The Best Hotel In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2023

Businessman and woman checking in to hotel reception
Photo: Digital Vision

Summer is just around the corner and it is time for a vacation. What better place to relax by the pool with your favorite people than at the best hotel in the entire state? This hotel is known for its quality of comfort among other luxurious amenities. Wether you're looking to spend the night here on your way to another destination, or stay for an extended amount of time, this hotel is the best around!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best hotel in all of Minnesota is the Mangy Moose Motel found in Grand Marais. This motel is known for its old-fashioned, homey features. While the vibe is vintage, the motel does offer certain modern amenities like wifi and television.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best hotel in Minnesota:

"Motels may get a bad rap, but the Mangy Moose is different—in the best way possible. It has the feel of an old-fashioned drive-up motel but with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs, clean rooms, and free Wifi for guests. Here’s the real difference between a motel and a hotel."

For a continued list of the best hotel in each state visit rd.com.

