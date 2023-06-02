Zendaya Shares Adorable Tribute To Tom Holland On His 27th Birthday

Tom Holland rang in his 27th birthday yesterday (June 1st) and Zendaya celebrated with a sweet tribute. The actress shared two new photos of her on and off-screen boyfriend in the ocean on her Instagram Story in honor of his birthday. While she didn't share any words on the photos, she did add a heart and heart-eyes emoji on each photo.

Holland also took to his own Instagram account to thank fans and friends for wishing him a happy birthday. "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive," he wrote referring to a photo of him wearing a helmet and tight blue boardshirts.