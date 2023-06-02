Zendaya Shares Adorable Tribute To Tom Holland On His 27th Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 2, 2023
Tom Holland rang in his 27th birthday yesterday (June 1st) and Zendaya celebrated with a sweet tribute. The actress shared two new photos of her on and off-screen boyfriend in the ocean on her Instagram Story in honor of his birthday. While she didn't share any words on the photos, she did add a heart and heart-eyes emoji on each photo.
Holland also took to his own Instagram account to thank fans and friends for wishing him a happy birthday. "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive," he wrote referring to a photo of him wearing a helmet and tight blue boardshirts.
Earlier this year, Zendaya opened up about her relationship with Holland. The two have been dating since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but it turns out the American actress still isn't used to Holland's British accent. During an April interview with The Sun, Zendaya reportedly admitted she can't understand her boyfriend's South London slang. “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang," Zendaya said.
"Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?" she said referring to the Cockney rhyming slang for the word "stairs." Zendaya continued, "It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!”