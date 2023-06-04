BTS' Jungkook's Debut Solo Album May Arrive This Summer

Jungkook of BTS is working on his solo debut and it's reportedly arriving this summer! According to news outlet Sports Chosun, the K-pop star is preparing to release his new solo album on July 14th, which is just a little over a month away. The report also claimed that the forthcoming album will include a song in English per Soompi.

Shortly after the story gained circulation, BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the rumors, according to Soompi. "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed," giving fans hope that they'll have new solo music from Jungkook sooner rather than later. Jungkook released a solo song last year for the FIFA World Cup called "Dreamers," but this forthcoming album will mark his first project as a solo artist.

In other news, BTS will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and just revealed that they'll be releasing a new song with all seven members (Jungkook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope) despite taking a break to prioritize solo work and fulfill their mandatory South Korean military service. The new digital single called "Take Two," will hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 9th. "Take Two" marks their second release as a full band since the news of their break. Earlier this month, the K-Pop superstars released a new song called "The Planet," for the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.