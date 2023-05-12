BTS Reunite For New Song 'The Planet'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2023
BTS has reunited as a full group for the first time this year! On Friday, May 12th, the K-Pop boyband released a new song called "The Planet," for the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.
The track features all seven members, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope, which marks the first time the boyband has released something as a full group since their 2022 compilation album Proof. The album featured previously released songs as well as new songs like, "Yet To Come."
"The Planet" will serve as the theme song for Bastions so it only makes sense that the music video features characters dancing along to the track. Check it out below!
In other BTS news, J-hope was the latest member to start his mandatory military service in South Korea. Last month, he shared a photo of his newly buzzed hair as well as a handwritten farewell message to his dedicated fans which read, "I will return healthy and well!!” Fans also got to see a new photo of him from the army boot camp after a photo surfaced online of J-hope wishing his parents a happy Parents' Day.
BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin documented his newly buzzed head just before leaving for a boot camp to begin his service back in December. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service. They plan to reunite as a full group in 2025.