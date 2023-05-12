BTS Reunite For New Song 'The Planet'

BTS has reunited as a full group for the first time this year! On Friday, May 12th, the K-Pop boyband released a new song called "The Planet," for the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.

The track features all seven members, Jung Kook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope, which marks the first time the boyband has released something as a full group since their 2022 compilation album Proof. The album featured previously released songs as well as new songs like, "Yet To Come."

"The Planet" will serve as the theme song for Bastions so it only makes sense that the music video features characters dancing along to the track. Check it out below!