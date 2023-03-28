BTS' Jungkook Shows Off His Abs In New Calvin Klein Campaign

The stunning photos were shot by Park Jong Ha and feature Jungkook wearing the brand's '90s Straight Jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket, and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.



“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I'm thrilled to be their newest global ambassador," Jungkook said of his new role per Teen Vogue. "This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”