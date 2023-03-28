BTS' Jungkook Shows Off His Abs In New Calvin Klein Campaign
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
BTS' Jungkook is stepping into the fashion world. On Tuesday, March 28th, Calvin Klein announced the K-Pop star's new global ambassadorship with the iconic brand and released a set of swoon-worthy photos. Jungkook rocks nothing but a denim jacket and shows off his abs while holding his hands up high in the air. Fans took to the comment section to thirst over the singer. "I'm losing my mind," one fan wrote with another hilariously asking, "Why so hot sir?" The dramatic comments went on forever and the post all three posts featuring Jungkook gained millions of likes in under 10 hours.
The stunning photos were shot by Park Jong Ha and feature Jungkook wearing the brand's '90s Straight Jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket, and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.
“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I'm thrilled to be their newest global ambassador," Jungkook said of his new role per Teen Vogue. "This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”
In November 2022, Jungkook debuted his solo single "Dreamers" during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. "Dreamers" is the latest solo effort from JungKook following "Stay Alive," which was produced by fellow BTS member Suga. Earlier that year, Jungkook teamed up with Charlie Puth for a highly-anticipated collaboration called "Left and Right." Puth revealed that he actually wrote the song about Jungkook during his metaverse performance at State Farm Park in iHeartLand. "I've always been so enamored with how he's able to command the stage and I thought 'why not showcase that in the video?'" he explained. "It's just like a perfect bromance, that's what I'm outlining. I can't get this friend of mine out of my mind. He's so fantastic."