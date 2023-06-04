Olivia Rodrigo Launches Cryptic Countdown Clock On Her Website

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo fans were sent into a frenzy when they noticed the singer had set up a countdown clock on the front page of her website. According to Billboard, she actually sent out an email featuring the clock which is counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until June 30th.

While there's no word on what will be arriving that day, fans have assumed it will be new music. Especially since Rodrigo recently teased new music on the two-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR. "The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," she wrote on social media last month. She even shared a 2-second clip of a new song.

In April, Rodrigo reignited hope for new music after sharing a photo with pop singer Charli XCX, making fans think the two have been collaborating on Rodrigo's new album. At the start of this year, Rodrigo took to her Instagram Story to let fans know she was hard at work on music. "Working on so many new songs," she wrote in a text caption over a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. "I'm excited to show u! Thank u for everything."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.