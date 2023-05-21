Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music On 2nd Anniversary Of 'SOUR'

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the second anniversary of her smash hit debut album SOUR on Sunday, May 21st! The singer took to Instagram to reflect on the record turning two years old. "oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life," she wrote in the caption.

She went on to reveal that her new music is almost on the way! "the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise 💓," she ended the post and even shared a 2-second clip of a new song.