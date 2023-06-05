Lewis Capaldi Cancels Shows Due To Mental & Physical Struggles

Capaldi went on to share that he'll be using his time off to spend time with loved ones and recharge. "I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends to do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," he wrote.

After apologizing to fans who "spent money on travel or hotels," Capaldi ended his message on a hopeful note. "I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again."