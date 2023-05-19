Lewis Capaldi Drops Long-Awaited Sophomore Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 19, 2023
It's been a long time coming but Lewis Capaldi's sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is finally here! On Friday, May 19th, the singer shared his new album nearly 4 years to the day since his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was released on May 17th, 2019.
"Almost 4 years to the day since my first album came out I’m so happy that ‘broken by desire to be heavenly sent’ is finally yours!" Capaldi wrote on Instagram. "I hope you love it as much as I do ❤️" Ahead of the album's release, the singer released three singles including "Forget Me," "Pointless," and "Wish You the Best."
In addition to the singles, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent includes the following tracks:
- "Heavenly Kind of State of Mind"
- "Haven't You Ever Been in Love Before?"
- "Love the Hell Out of You"
- "Burning"
- "Any Kind of Life"
- "The Pretender"
- "Leave Me Slowly"
- "How This Ends"
- "How I'm Feeling Now"
Listen to the album in its entirety on iHeartRadio!
Along with the sophomore album, Capaldi also released a Netflix documentary in March called Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. "Has been a weird 2 and a half years for me and it's all been captured in this film … the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale x," Capaldi joked on Instagram ahead of its release.
Last month, Capaldi sadly revealed that he may have to quit music due to his struggles with Tourette syndrome and mental health. "My tic is getting quite bad on stage now," he told the Times. "I'm trying to get on top of that. If I can't, I'm f—ed. It's easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I'm a walking contradiction." Capaldi shared his diagnosis with fans in 2022 and earlier this year, a video from one of his performances went viral after fans finished singing his song for him as he experienced a flare-up of tics.