The Best Hot Dog Joint In Illinois

Hot dogs stands can be found all across the country, and their abundant presence is no coincidence. Hot dogs are an American staple. This popular item is often served between a classic hot dog bun and topped with a variety of ingredients including ketchup, mustard, and relish depending on your preference. Some hot dog shops are known for their wide range of unconventional toppings, while others reign supreme for their simplicity. Add a side of french fries and you can't go wrong. Regardless of how you choose to dress your hot dog, there is one place in each state that serves this staple best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hot dog in Illinois can be found at Portillo's located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hot dog joint in the entire state:

"Chicago is known for its all-beef hot dogs served in a poppy seed bun and, despite plenty of vendors selling them, Portillo’s – a legendary hot dog joint that first opened in 1963 and now has over 70 locations across several states – is the place to go. It would be rude not to get the classic Portillo's Beef Hot Dog with mustard, relish, freshly chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, and pickles."

For a continued list of the best hot dog joints across the country visit lovefood.com.