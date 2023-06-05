The Most Historic Restaurant In Minnesota

Restaurants open their doors for the first time and shut down for the last time every single day, but few have stood the tests of time quite like the oldest restaurants across the country. These historic restaurants are known for serving cuisine so memorable that they have remained open for decades. Wether it be the food, atmosphere, quality of service, or a mixture of all three, something about these restaurants keep customers coming back for more. So, where exactly can you find this one-of-a-kind Minnesota restaurant that never goes out of style? We're going to tell you!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best historic restaurant in Minnesota is Neumann’s Bar & Grill located in St. Paul.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most historic restaurant in the entire state:

"Saloon vibes abound at Neumann’s Bar & Grill. The place that calls itself Minnesota’s oldest saloon was established by Bill Neumann in 1887 with a view to selling beer to the small but thirsty local community. Neumann’s survived the Prohibition era thanks to a savvily located speakeasy and today is more popular than ever, serving up pitchers of icy beer and daily specials – burgers, tacos, Coney dogs and such – alongside live music and a welcoming atmosphere."

