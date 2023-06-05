Video Shows Brother Of Stefon And Trevon Diggs Attack Man In Elevator

A video obtained and shared by TMZ Sports shows former XFL defensive back Darez Diggs, the brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, attack another man in an elevator.

Diggs, who goes by Mar'Sean Diggs, was reportedly involved in an altercation in an elevator lobby of an apartment building on May 29. Surveillance footage shows a man getting out of the elevator, exchanging words with Diggs and then quickly retreating back into the elevator before frantically attempting to close its doors, at which point Diggs stops them from closing with his hand.

Diggs then gets into the elevator and exchanges words with the man before two apparent acquaintances are seen running in and throwing punches. The men continue to attack the victim as he's seen on the ground, which resulted in his jewelry being ripped off and one of the suspects kicking him in the face before he was dragged into the lobby.