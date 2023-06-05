WATCH: Worker Stops Giant Roller Coaster, Climbs To Top To Confiscate Phone

Roller coasters can be very dangerous with their sky-scraping heights and breakneck speeds. However, thanks to stringent safety measures, thrill-seekers don't have to worry much on the rides, that is, assuming everyone follows the rules. If those rules are broken, riders are put in jeopardy, and that's why an observant employee recently stopped a roller coaster just before it peaked on a 200-foot-high climb to confiscate a phone from a rider who was using it when they weren't supposed to be.

It went down at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park on their Magnum XL-200 coaster. When the ride first opened in 1989, it was the tallest, fastest and steepest complete-circuit roller coaster in the world - and the first to top 200 feet. That means the worker had quite a trek ahead of him to reach the cars and take away the phone. It was all caught on film by another amusement park-goer who witnessed what was happening. He shared it on TikTok with the caption, "They stopped the ride roller-coaster to take someone's phone."