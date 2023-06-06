Dave Grohl Pens Heartwarming Thank You Letter To Foo Fighters Fans

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Foo Fighters recently finished their first run of shows as part of their latest tour, and frontman Dave Grohl was overwhelmed with gratitude. He wrote a letter to fans to express just how happy he is to be back on the road, and how grateful he feels to be able to see everyone at the shows.

"Hey. It's been awhile. Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But I see you...and it feels good to see you- churning up these emotions together. Because we've always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon."

After a short break, the "Learn To Fly" standouts will take the stage in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 14th, Pelham, Alabama, on June 16th, and Manchester, Tennessee, on June 18th. They will be playing a few shows in Canada to kick off July before returning to the states on July 15th.

