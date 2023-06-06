Drew Barrymore gave a response to a recent story about her that ran in several online publications this week. On Monday, June 5th, The Drew Barrymore Show host gave an interview with New York magazine, and the headline Page Six pulled read as follows: "Drew Barrymore admits she wishes her mother Jaid was dead: ‘I cannot wait.'"

Shortly after, Barrymore took to her Instagram account to call out the tabloids that published the story. "I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive," Barrymore said in the video, referring to her mother Jaid Barrymore. "And, for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait, as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead.”