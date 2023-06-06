Guns N' Roses Surprise Fans With New Single During Soundcheck

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Guns N' Roses surprised fans during soundcheck in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5th, and a few people were able to capture audio of the event. As they were rehearsing for the show, the "Welcome To The Jungle" standouts sang an unreleased single titled, "Perhaps" and fans gathered outside of the venue could hear bits and pieces of it. Multiple people recorded video in which the band can be heard singing the new single in the distance.

This is not the first time that Guns N' Roses have sang an unreleased single during soundcheck, and fans are starting to connect the dots. Consequence of Sound mentioned that the "Paradise City" artists sang both “Hard Skool” and the re-recorded version of “ABSUЯD,” during past soundchecks and went on to release them as singles for the entire world to hear.

Fans are hopeful that if the pattern continues "Perhaps" will be released and performed live as a single in the near future. Fans also believe that the single was previously recorded as part of the Chinese Democracy album in 2008, but never actually released. The band recently revealed an exciting list of tour openers that will be joining them on the road this summer including The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood and more. Guns N' Roses are set to perform in Madrid, Spain, on June 9th!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.