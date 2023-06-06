Guns N' Roses Surprise Fans With New Single During Soundcheck

Guns N' Roses surprised fans during soundcheck in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5th, and a few people were able to capture audio of the event. As they were rehearsing for the show, the "Welcome To The Jungle" standouts sang an unreleased single titled, "Perhaps" and fans gathered outside of the venue could hear bits and pieces of it. Multiple people recorded video in which the band can be heard singing the new single in the distance.

This is not the first time that Guns N' Roses have sang an unreleased single during soundcheck, and fans are starting to connect the dots. Consequence of Sound mentioned that the "Paradise City" artists sang both “Hard Skool” and the re-recorded version of “ABSUЯD,” during past soundchecks and went on to release them as singles for the entire world to hear.