The Most Historic Restaurant In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

June 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Restaurants open their doors for the first time and shut down for the last time every single day, but few have stood the tests of time quite like the oldest restaurants across the country. These historic restaurants are known for serving cuisine so memorable that they have remained open for decades. Wether it be the food, atmosphere, quality of service, or a mixture of all three, something about these restaurants keep customers coming back for more. So, where exactly can you find this one-of-a-kind Nebraska restaurant that never goes out of style? We're going to tell you!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best historic restaurant in Nebraska is Johnny’s Café located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best historic restaurant in the entire state:

"Johnny’s Café looks and feels like a blast from the past and that’s just the way its Omaha regulars like it. The original owner, Frank Kawa, founded what started out as an eight-seater saloon in 1922, calling the place 'Johnny’s' simply because the name was already on the side of the building. The decor and menu are both classic steakhouse, with a wide selection of cuts of beef, as well as seafood dinners and all the traditional fixings."

For a continued list of the best historic restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.