The Most Historic Restaurant In Nebraska

Restaurants open their doors for the first time and shut down for the last time every single day, but few have stood the tests of time quite like the oldest restaurants across the country. These historic restaurants are known for serving cuisine so memorable that they have remained open for decades. Wether it be the food, atmosphere, quality of service, or a mixture of all three, something about these restaurants keep customers coming back for more. So, where exactly can you find this one-of-a-kind Nebraska restaurant that never goes out of style? We're going to tell you!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best historic restaurant in Nebraska is Johnny’s Café located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best historic restaurant in the entire state:

"Johnny’s Café looks and feels like a blast from the past and that’s just the way its Omaha regulars like it. The original owner, Frank Kawa, founded what started out as an eight-seater saloon in 1922, calling the place 'Johnny’s' simply because the name was already on the side of the building. The decor and menu are both classic steakhouse, with a wide selection of cuts of beef, as well as seafood dinners and all the traditional fixings."

For a continued list of the best historic restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.