Kim Kardashian gave Pete Davidson a warning when they first started dating, urging him to understand "what you're getting yourself into" by jumping into a relationship with The Kardashians star.

During Thursday's (June 1) episode of the Hulu reality series, the SKIMS founder recalled to Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick what she told the Saturday Night Live alum about potentially sharing their relationship with millions of viewers by having him appear on the show, per E! News. Kardashian, whose marriage to Kanye West and their subsequent split was documented on both this show and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, knows the pressure that dating while on a reality TV show can bring and wanted her then-boyfriend to feel comfortable.

"In the dating conversation, once there's a story about you, you start to believe the hype, that you're together, and oh my god, and it's hot and heavy and it's everywhere. And everyone thinks that you guys are practically getting married in a week," she said, adding, "It's hard when you start dating someone, and you live your life on a reality show, so Pete and I had that conversation right away. You obviously know what you're getting yourself into."

Despite many fans' wishes, the Bupkis star rarely made an appearance on the show, only popping up a couple times during their nine-month romance and choosing to keep their relationship more private.

"The fans were like, 'Pete's not on the show.' And I was like, 'We said that from the start. It's not what he does,'" she said. "Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing."

She continued her thoughts in a confessional, saying, "I'm not gonna meet someone and be like, 'Pause. Before we get to a place, will you be on my show?' Like no. And he was still on, guys. He was on at what level he was comfortable with."

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in November 2021 before ultimately calling it quits in August 2022. The split was reportedly friendly and they were even seen recently reuniting at the Met Gala. Since their split, Davidson has gotten cozy with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders while Kardashian recently teased a possible new love interest in her life.