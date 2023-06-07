The Most Affordable Place To Buy A Home In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

June 7, 2023

An aerial autumn view of suburban houses and gardens
Photo: Moment RF

As home prices continue to rise across the country, there is one city in Nebraska where real estate remains the most affordable.

According to a list compiled by GOBankingRates, the most affordable place to buy a home in all of Nebraska is Beatrice. Beatrice is home to 12,276 people. The average cost of a home in Beatrice is $145,710. Following closely behind Beatrice with the most affordable homes in Nebraska is Scottsbluff, Lexington, Hastings, and North Platte.

Here is what GOBankingRates had to say about compiling the data to discover the most affordable locations to buy a home across the country:

"The typical home value in the United States is about $327,000. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely. Every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal."

For more information regarding the most affordable places to live in America visit gobankingrates.com.

