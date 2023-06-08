Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Bares Her Baby Bump On Magazine Cover

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has finally, in her own words, "popped!" On Thursday, June 8th, the star graced the cover of Allure magazine and showed off her baby bump, which has grown considerably since she first debuted it on Instagram in April. For the digital cover, Lohan looks down and caresses her growing bump while wearing a black Saint Laurent dress that bares her stomach.

This also marks one of Lohan's first interviews since she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she said in the interview and added that she's been extra emotional lately. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan also revealed that she's received some parenting advice from her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis as she prepares to navigate work as a new mom. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan shared, “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’” It was recently announced that the two are in discussions about a sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney film.

The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.

