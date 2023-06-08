Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Bares Her Baby Bump On Magazine Cover

Lohan also revealed that she's received some parenting advice from her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis as she prepares to navigate work as a new mom. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan shared, “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’” It was recently announced that the two are in discussions about a sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney film.

The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.