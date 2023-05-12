'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Officially In The Works

A sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday is in the works! The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the exciting news earlier this week and added that Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to reprise their roles as mother and daughter. Elyse Hollander is writing the script for the long-awaited sequel.

Last year, while promoting her 2022 horror film Halloween Ends, Curtis revealed to fans that she had been trying to get a sequel made. “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney," she told The View co-host Sara Haines per Variety. Curtis also had some ideas for how the plot of the sequel should play out. “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places,” Curtis continued. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon…And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

During another interview in Mexico City, Curtis said she would "absolutely" return for a Freaky Friday sequel. She also confirmed to fans that “Lindsay Lohan and I are friends….Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish].”

Lohan recently announced she's expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.