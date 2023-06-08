America is compromised of very diverse landscapes with each region presenting its own variation of beauty. Sunshine outlines the golden fields that stretch across the midwestern plains, just as the Rocky Mountains provide a breathtaking backdrop across the wild West. Quaint historic beach towns keep timeless charm alive across the East Coast, while endless rolling hills and forests blanket the South. Some beauty exists within man made towns filled with old brick buildings stacked in a row along main streets that end after a few stop lights. While beauty can be found just about anywhere if you look hard enough, there is one town in each state known for being the most beautiful town around.

According to a list compiled by Culture Trip, the most beautiful town in Nebraska is Aurora. Aurora is known for its beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture among other positive qualities.

Here is what Culture Trip had to say about the most beautiful town in the entire state:

"Full of local history, culture, and beautiful scenery, Aurora is often ranked as one of the best places to live in Nebraska."

For a continued list of the most beautiful town in each state visit theculturetrip.com.