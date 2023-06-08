Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Georgia restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

The Varsity

The Varsity is a longtime Atlanta favorite that has dishing out old-school classic diner fare for nearly a century. It was even recently named one of the most iconic old-fashioned diners in America.

The Varsity has several locations around Athens and Atlanta, the latter of which houses its main location downtown.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The Varsity is an iconic Atlanta institution, which now has several locations around the city. The main downtown branch is the largest drive-in restaurant in the world. It's been operating since 1928 and still offers the same classic American diner experience that customers love. The traditional fast food on offer includes hot dogs, burgers, fried chicken, milkshakes, and fried fruit pies."

