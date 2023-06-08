Watch: 50 Cent Makes His First Appearance In New 'EXPEND4BLES' Trailer

By Tony M. Centeno

June 8, 2023

50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent finally reveals his new role in the next installment of The Expendables.

On Wednesday, June 7, the official trailer for EXPEND4BLES hit the Internet. Right after the trailer dropped, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson took to social media to promote his appearance in the fourth film in the Expendables saga. The rapper and actor stars as "Easy" who joins Megan Fox as one of the newest additions to the all-star cast led by Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

"It’s time for some new blood," Jackson wrote in his Instagram caption. Expendables 4 my new movie is no joke,if you like action your gonna love this."

His appearance in EXPEND4BLES comes nearly four years after his last action-packed role in the Escape Plan franchise. Since then, 50 has been busy producing TV shows like "Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and "Power Book IV: Force." He's also delivered two seasons of "BMF" and is currently working on other TV series. In addition to TV, Jackson is also invested in cooking up horror films. Last year, he revealed a sneak-peak at his upcoming film Skill House.

EXPEND4BLES is set to debut in theaters on September 22. Watch the full trailer below.

