Watch: 50 Cent Makes His First Appearance In New 'EXPEND4BLES' Trailer

50 Cent finally reveals his new role in the next installment of The Expendables.



On Wednesday, June 7, the official trailer for EXPEND4BLES hit the Internet. Right after the trailer dropped, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson took to social media to promote his appearance in the fourth film in the Expendables saga. The rapper and actor stars as "Easy" who joins Megan Fox as one of the newest additions to the all-star cast led by Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.



"It’s time for some new blood," Jackson wrote in his Instagram caption. Expendables 4 my new movie is no joke,if you like action your gonna love this."