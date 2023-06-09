Prince Archie celebrated his fourth birthday in early May and now we know about one of the special gifts he received. According to People, Prince Archie received a gift from the owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California, who spontaneously wanted to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's birthday extra special.

"He went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,'" shop owner Jennifer Blevins told People. "And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.' "

Security allowed Blevins and Martin, her British partner and shop co-owner, to leave the gift which included the bike as well as flowers, a card, and balloons. A month later, the shopkeepers got a surprise of their own this week: a thank-you letter from Prince Harry and Meghan! The shop shared a photo of the letter to their Instagram account.

Here's what it said:

"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."