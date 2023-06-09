Harry & Meghan Send Thanks For Prince Archie's Adorable Birthday Gift

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Archie celebrated his fourth birthday in early May and now we know about one of the special gifts he received. According to People, Prince Archie received a gift from the owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California, who spontaneously wanted to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's birthday extra special.

"He went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,'" shop owner Jennifer Blevins told People. "And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.' "

Security allowed Blevins and Martin, her British partner and shop co-owner, to leave the gift which included the bike as well as flowers, a card, and balloons. A month later, the shopkeepers got a surprise of their own this week: a thank-you letter from Prince Harry and Meghan! The shop shared a photo of the letter to their Instagram account.

Here's what it said:

"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.