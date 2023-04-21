Inside Prince Archie's Intimate 4th Birthday Celebration On Coronation Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday next month. Since King Charles' coronation falls on May 6th, the same day as his grandson's birthday, Prince Harry will travel to the UK to attend the historic crowning ceremony. However, as it was previously confirmed, Meghan Markle will stay in California with their two children to celebrate Archie's birthday.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend." Archie's little sister Princess Lilibet will of course join in on the celebration and the source revealed that the two are very close. "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'" the source said.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed earlier this month that Prince Harry would be attending his father's coronation. This will be his first time reuniting with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare and the Netflix show Harry & Meghan. Also this week, a palace insider told People that there has been zero communication between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William ahead of the coronation. In the best-selling book, which hit shelves on January 10th, Harry revealed Prince William actually told him to not marry Markle and claims he even physically attacked him and knocked him to the ground during an argument over his marriage to the actress.