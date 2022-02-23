Videos Of 'UFO' On Truck Near Area 51 With Police Escort Shared On TikTok

In 1947, the military responded to a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico to recover debris from what they said was a weather balloon. As we all know, many people think that what actually happened was an extraterrestrial craft crashed and the aftermath of the incident was covered up by the government. Since then, there have been many conspiracies about aliens, their technology and UFOs, and many of those center on Area 51, the secret Air Force base in the Nevada desert where crashed UFOs are believed to be housed.

Well a recent video is feeding into some of those conspiracies since it seems to show a truck making its way through the California desert, not far from Area 51, carrying some strange cargo. The large semi has a special trailer that acts as a sling, supporting what resembles a very large disc covered with a tarp. Adding to the mystery - the truck has a police escort.

The scene was caught on camera and shared on TikTok. The person who filmed it noted that he asked the California Highway Patrol what the semi was carrying and they told him it was "a big rock."