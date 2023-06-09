TakeOff's Mother Sues Houston Bowling Alley Where Rapper Was Killed

“As a proximate and foreseeable result of Defendants’ negligence, Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball sustained catastrophic personal injuries, endured conscious pain and suffering, experienced mental anguish, became aware of his impending death, wrongfully died, and suffered other damages as will be proven at trial,” the lawsuit said.



TakeOff and his uncle Quavo attended a private party at the 810 Billiards & Bowling hosted by members of J Prince's family. In the early hours of November 1, shots were fired outside of the venue following an argument. After he was struck in the head and neck during the shoot-out, TakeOff died on the scene. Police have already arrested Patrick Xavier Clark and indicted him for murder after they suspected him of firing the bullets that killed the Migos rapper. However, the deceased's family believes the venue is to blame as well.



The lawsuit points out at least 18 instances in which the venue failed to protect Take and the artists, athletes and public figures who were at the event. Davenport is currently seeking $1 million in damages. So far, the defendants have not commented on the lawsuit.