Lauren Boebert Claims Pentagon Thinks She's 'A Security Threat'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) claimed the Pentagon has deemed her to be "a security threat" over her opposition of President Joe Biden's military plans in a tweet shared on Saturday (June 11).

"Apparently the Pentagon thinks I’m a security threat because I oppose Biden’s plans for a woke military. Call me whatever you want, but I’m not backing down today or ever," Boebert tweeted.



Boebert's tweet referenced the website TRMLX, which is run by anonymous writers and editors, claiming that social media posts shared by herself and other prominent Republicans were highlighted in a 2021 Pentagon report titled, "Alternative Social Media Update 06 February 2021 (0600)," Business Insider reports. The site, however, is reported to have a checkered history, with its anonymous authors having noted ties to the military meme page 'Terminal CWO,' which commonly posts unproven far-right conspiracy theories.