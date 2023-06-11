Lauren Boebert Claims Pentagon Thinks She's 'A Security Threat'
By Jason Hall
June 11, 2023
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) claimed the Pentagon has deemed her to be "a security threat" over her opposition of President Joe Biden's military plans in a tweet shared on Saturday (June 11).
"Apparently the Pentagon thinks I’m a security threat because I oppose Biden’s plans for a woke military. Call me whatever you want, but I’m not backing down today or ever," Boebert tweeted.
Boebert's tweet referenced the website TRMLX, which is run by anonymous writers and editors, claiming that social media posts shared by herself and other prominent Republicans were highlighted in a 2021 Pentagon report titled, "Alternative Social Media Update 06 February 2021 (0600)," Business Insider reports. The site, however, is reported to have a checkered history, with its anonymous authors having noted ties to the military meme page 'Terminal CWO,' which commonly posts unproven far-right conspiracy theories.
The website was criticized for falsely posting that the COVID-19 vaccine had killed many children, which an author under the pseudonym 'Danny,' the same name used in the article calling Boebert and others a security threat, later publicly claimed was an attempt to "troll."
"It was 100 percent a troll," Danny told Military Times. "They were frothing at the bait. They were just going off on our account, I mean, just the nastiest things you could say."
A defense official told Business Insider that the agency "cannot confirm the contents of the document or the veracity of those claims," when asked to address Boebert's comments.
Boebert has gained national attention as one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters during and after his four-year term.