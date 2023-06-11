Fox took to Instagram to absolutely roast Starbuck. "I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser," she started, "but let me teach you something... irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."

She continued, "Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times and yet i’m still here." Fox ended her message to Starbuck with, "you f—ed with the wrong witch."

Iconic! Happy Pride and remember, someone else's gender identity is none of your business unless you'd like to show them some love and support in their personal journey!