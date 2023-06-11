Megan Fox Responds To Claim She 'Forced' Sons To 'Wear Girls Clothes'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 11, 2023
Megan Fox put Robby Starbuck in his place on Saturday night (June 10th) after he claimed she "forced" her kids to "wear girls clothes." He shared a photo of the actress with her three children, which she shares with actor Brian Austin Green, and wrote the following on Twitter:
"These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them."
Fox took to Instagram to absolutely roast Starbuck. "I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser," she started, "but let me teach you something... irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."
She continued, "Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times and yet i’m still here." Fox ended her message to Starbuck with, "you f—ed with the wrong witch."
Iconic! Happy Pride and remember, someone else's gender identity is none of your business unless you'd like to show them some love and support in their personal journey!