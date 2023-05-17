Megan Fox Opens Up About Struggles With 'Body Dysmorphia'

Megan Fox is getting real about her body image issues. The actress and model opened up about her body dysmorphia during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated for the 2023 swimsuit edition.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she said. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever." Her feelings about her body aren't new and Fox revealed that she's had an "awareness" of her body since childhood. She continued, "It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged."

This isn't the first time Fox has opened up about her body dysmorphia. During a joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly back in 2021, the actress revealed that looks can be deceiving. "We may look at somebody and think, “That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.” They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,''" she told GQ. When asked if she personally felt that way, Fox responded, ‘Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

Fans have been wondering about the status of Fox and MGK's relationship status since she shared a cryptic Instagram post with Beyoncé lyrics that alluded to being cheated on. The two were recently spotted on vacation in Hawaii and are reportedly working things out. "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship," an insider told the Daily Mail in April. "The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever.