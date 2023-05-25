Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed the name of her baby boy. While there have been previous reports of his name, the Good American founder confirmed it this week. During the season 3 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday, May 25th, Khloe discusses being a mother to a newborn and shares that the baby's name is Tatum!

"Naming a human is really hard," she said in the episode. Last month, Khloe teased that she decided to give her son a name starting with T like his older sister True. "He's eight months old and he is a little chunk. I wouldn't have it any other way," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month. In March, she revealed her son's face for the first time on Instagram after blocking out his face in previous posts.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy via surrogate last summer and while they're no longer a couple it seems as though they're committed to co-parenting their two children. Khloe wrote a heartfelt message to Thompson on his birthday calling him "truly the best father, brother, & uncle." While the two remain friendly, Khloe has emphasized that they are not getting back together.

Last week, The Kardashians star slammed fans for speculating that she and Thompson are back together again. She took to the comments section of a fan page dedicated to her to express her frustrations and called the narrative around the co-parents' relationship status "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point," she wrote in the lengthy comment. "It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel."