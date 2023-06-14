FLETCHER Makes Can't Cancel Pride Debut With 'Girls Girls Girls'

We were over the moon when FLETCHER was announced as a late addition to this year's Can't Cancel Pride and she brought all the sapphic vibes with a performance of her 2021 single "Girls Girls Girls." The song interpolates and updates fellow Can't Cancel Pride performer Katy Perry's iconic hit "I Kissed A Girl" for a queer audience with lyrics like, "Go tell your mom it's not a phase."

To kick off her special performance for Can't Cancel Pride 2023 from Asbury Park, New Jersey, the rising star opened up about her experience as an openly queer artist. "I grew up here in Jersey," she shared. "Just growing up in this area and knowing I was queer from a young age and now getting to be on this stage and have all my family and friends here and people that love me and helped me get to this point and all of you who have made this what it is for me... I'm so lucky."